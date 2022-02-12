(Google Maps)

Traffic clogged after car goes off Highway 1 into ditch in Chilliwack

Crash is in eastbound lanes of highway between Yale Road West and Lickman Road

A crash on Highway 1 in Chilliwack had traffic clogged on Saturday morning.

The collision occurred sometime before 10:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway between Yale Road West and Lickman Road, directly across from the end of Barrow Road.

The vehicle left the highway and went into a ditch.

According to firefighters on scene, no one was trapped in the vehicle but one elderly person was injured.

Traffic was also backed up westbound due to a truck convoy heading from Chilliwack to Surrey.

Check back here for more info as it becomes available.

 

