Gofundme account set up for Morris family, who lost everything in townhouse fire Nov. 21, 2022. (Gofundme)

Gofundme account set up for Morris family, who lost everything in townhouse fire Nov. 21, 2022. (Gofundme)

Townhouse fire Gofundme established to help Chilliwack family of 3 burned out of home

‘As a community, we want to reach out and help this dear family,’ says fundraising organizer

The Morris family of Chilliwack lost everything Monday in a pre-dawn fire on Watson Road prompting a GoFundMe account to be established by a friend.

GoFundMe organizer Joanne Dekkers explains that it was in the “wee hours” of Nov. 21 that the townhouse home of Dawne Morris, and her children, Chance and Kingston, was destroyed by the flames.

RELATED: Vehicle fire spreads to townhouse

Chilliwack Fire Department reps stated earlier that the fire is under investigation by both police and fire officials, and appears to have been deliberately set.

The townhouse blaze actually started with a vehicle on fire, which spread to the structure.

“Unfortunately, Dawne did not have contents insurance, and they lost everything,” said Dekkers.

They lost everything, from a place to live, to furniture and clothing; even Christmas decorations, which had already been set up for the season.

“As a community, we want to reach out and help this dear family to recover by assisting in replacing their belongings,” Dekkers said.

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackHouse fire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police investigating indecent act near North Delta high school
Next story
UPDATE w/ VIDEO: Chilliwack vehicle fire at Watson Road townhouse ‘appears deliberately set’

Just Posted

Gofundme account set up for Morris family, who lost everything in townhouse fire Nov. 21, 2022. (Gofundme)
Townhouse fire Gofundme established to help Chilliwack family of 3 burned out of home

The Yale Lions senior girls volleyball team earned a banner for the first time in 13 years. (Submitted)
Yale Lions athletics have a banner week

Santa and Mrs. Claus will again make an appearance at this year’s Winter Jubilee taking place in historic Abbotsford on Saturday, Dec. 3. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Christmas tree lighting downtown Abbotsford set for Dec. 3

The winner of the 2021 design for the Abbotsford mayor’s Christmas card was Grade 4 student Seher. Entries are now being accepted until Nov. 30 for this year’s card.
Kids invited to submit entries for Abbotsford mayor’s Christmas card