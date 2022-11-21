Townhouse fire Gofundme established to help Chilliwack family of 3 burned out of home

‘As a community, we want to reach out and help this dear family,’ says fundraising organizer

The Morris family of Chilliwack lost everything Monday in a pre-dawn fire on Watson Road prompting a GoFundMe account to be established by a friend.

GoFundMe organizer Joanne Dekkers explains that it was in the “wee hours” of Nov. 21 that the townhouse home of Dawne Morris, and her children, Chance and Kingston, was destroyed by the flames.

Chilliwack Fire Department reps stated earlier that the fire is under investigation by both police and fire officials, and appears to have been deliberately set.

The townhouse blaze actually started with a vehicle on fire, which spread to the structure.

“Unfortunately, Dawne did not have contents insurance, and they lost everything,” said Dekkers.

They lost everything, from a place to live, to furniture and clothing; even Christmas decorations, which had already been set up for the season.

“As a community, we want to reach out and help this dear family to recover by assisting in replacing their belongings,” Dekkers said.

