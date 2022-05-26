Tour de Chilliwack bike ride raising money for Chilliwack Community Services

The family-friendly event challenges cyclists to tackle one of five courses around north Chilliwack

The Tour de Chilliwack debuts this year, raising awareness and funds for Chilliwack Community Services.

Chilliwack Community Services (CCS) and Neels Heating are teaming up to offer a brand new cycling event as part of GoByBike Week in Chilliwack.

The inaugural Tour de Chilliwack takes place June 4. Organizers describe it as a family friendly event, raising money for 39 programs offered by CCS.

Families are challenged to tackle routes ranging from 10 to 75 kilometres long. There are also 20, 30 and 50k offerings, starting at either Gill Road or Camp River Hall.

“This is not a race,” organizers say. “There is no pressure to complete a distance as all ages and all levels of ability and fitness are welcome.”Courses will take families through the beautiful country on the north side of Chilliwack with portions along the Fraser River Dike.”

Cyclists will have the chance to play games along the way, and enjoy some Chilliwack cuisine.

The price to ride for a family of four is $275, with extra family members $45 each. Individuals can ride for $80.

Participants are asked to set up their own fundraising page on Facebook or another platform, and raise pledges in support of CCS. The first 30 people to raise $500 or more will win an exclusive 2022 Tour de Chilliwack hoodie.

As of Friday, May 27, the total raised sat at $5,777 with a goal of $30,000.

Registration comes with a Tour de Chilliwack t-shirt and more info can be found online at canadahelps.org/en/charities/chilliwack-community-services/p2p/tourdechilliwack2022/

You can also email Shirley Triemstra at triemstras@comserv.bc.ca

RELATED: Chilliwack’s GoByBike Week begins with community cycle

RELATED: Rising gas prices may convince Chilliwack cyclists to sign up for Go By Bike week 2022