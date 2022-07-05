(File photo)

(File photo)

Tornado warning issued for Eastern Alberta

A severe thunderstorm is bringing the possibility of tornados

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the County of Paintearth near Castor and Fleet on July 5.

The warning, issued at 2:40 p.m. stated that meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm that could be “possibly producing a tornado.”

“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” stated Environment Canada, in the warning.

According to the warning, the suspected tornado was located near Alliance, in Flagstaff County, and travelling northeast at 15 km/h.

Due to this potentially life-threatening situation, those in the storm’s path, or anyone who can see or hear the funnel cloud, are advised to take shelter immediately in a room on the lowest floor of your home, away from outside walls and windows.

At 2:56 p.m. the warning was expanded to include areas near Brownfield, Coronation and Throne.

Breaking NewsNews and Weather

Previous story
Prominent Vancouver Island family collateral victims of Victoria bank robbery
Next story
Man detained in US July 4 parade shooting that left at least 6 dead, 30 hurt

Just Posted

The Vancouver Canucks will host a pre-season in Abbotsford on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Abbotsford Centre hosting Vancouver Canucks pre-season game

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced that they have hired former Abbotsford Canucks goaltending coach Curtis Sanford to be used in that role in Toronto. (YouTube)
Abbotsford Canucks goaltending coach joins Toronto Maple Leafs

Eight rare-breed Alapaha puppies were stolen from the Kamloops home of a dog breeder shortly after her unexpected death, and her Chilliwack-based sister has vowed to not give up until the dogs are returned. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack woman pleads for return of puppies stolen from deceased sister

Abbotsford Senior Secondary School student Adhiraj Gupta used a grant to help create 30 care packages for those unsheltered following the flooding in November. (Submitted)
Abbotsford student uses grant to create 30 care packages for unsheltered