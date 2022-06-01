An off-duty Penticton RCMP officer rescued a two-year-old child stuck in a Naramata Lake on May 28.

An off-duty Penticton RCMP officer rescued a two-year-old child stuck in a Naramata Lake on May 28.

Toddler who fell in lake saved by off-duty Penticton Mountie

The child was having trouble staying afloat in the cold water

A two-year-old child was rescued by an off-duty Penticton RCMP officer last week after accidentally falling into a Naramata lake.

The off-duty officer, who happened to be nearby at the time, took action and jumped into the water to save the infant when he heard yelling coming from the beach on May 28 at around 2 p.m.

After the child had fallen into the lake, one of her parents jumped into the water but was having trouble fighting the cold temperature and strong current.

“The officer, who’s trained in specialty life-saving techniques, immediately took action by jumping into the lake,” said James Grandy from the RCMP. “The officer was able to bring the two-year-old child safely back to shore. The guardian who had jumped in was able to swim back to shore on their own.”

READ MORE: Quebec man arrested for shooting rifle in Oliver campground

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

NewsOkanaganPentictonRCMP

Previous story
VIDEO: Man with large blade attacks another in morning stabbing at Vancouver gas station
Next story
Conair in Abbotsford deploys firefighting aircfraft to B.C., Alberta, Alaska and Yukon

Just Posted

Conair in Abbotsford has deployed its Fire Boss skimmer team to Prince George, along with firefighting aircraft to other bases close to where forest fires occur in B.C., Alberta, the Yukon and Alaska. (Photo by Mike Biden)
Conair in Abbotsford deploys firefighting aircfraft to B.C., Alberta, Alaska and Yukon

Does Mission Coun. Ken Herar (right photo with his head photoshoped onto Erik Estrada’s body) look like the former star of CHiPs (left photo)? Estrada seems to think so after sending Herar a video message.
Mission councillor gets surprise message from self-declared ‘twin’ CHiPs actor Erik Estrada

Renowned composer/singer A.R. Rahman performs at Abbotsford Centre on July 15.
Award-winning singer/composer A.R. Rahman announced for Abbotsford Centre

Patricia Ross (left), vice chair of the Fraser Valley Regional District Board, views the new air quality signage at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford with a local family. (FVRD photo)
New air quality awareness signage installed at park in Abbotsford