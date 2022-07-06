Chase RCMP, the BC Highway Patrol and the BC Coroners Service are investigating a motor-vehicle collision that took the lives of three Shuswap residents on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Black Press file photo)

Chase RCMP, the BC Highway Patrol and the BC Coroners Service are investigating a motor-vehicle collision that took the lives of three Shuswap residents on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Black Press file photo)

Three Shuswap residents killed in head-on collision on Highway 1

Police say eastbound sedan traveled into oncoming lane of westbound SUV

Three Shuswap residents were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 1 near Sorrento.

Chase RCMP, the BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the fatal motor-vehicle collision that occurred in the 400 block of the Trans-Canada Highway, west of Sorrento, around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5.

Officers arriving on the scene learned from BC Emergency Health Services personnel that occupants of both vehicles involved had all died at the scene.

“While the cause of the collision remains under investigation, witnesses report that a black sedan that had been travelling eastbound, traveled into the oncoming lane of a westbound SUV, colliding head on,” said RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

Shoihet said a collision reconstructionist from BCHP was called to assist in the investigation, which had the highway closed for a number of hours.

The BC Coroners Service responded and is conducting a parallel investigation into circumstances surrounding the deaths of a 51-year-old Sorrento man, and a 67-year old woman and 60-year-old man, both from Blind Bay.

“Our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted by this terrible tragedy,” said Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

Read more: Editorial: Random gun violence, shooting at Penticton Mounties is worrisome

Read more: Evacuation alert lifted for Sicamous properties

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

fatal collisionRCMPShuswap

Previous story
Poilievre continues to lead polls 2 months out from Conservative leadership race vote
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. gas prices expected to drop below $2/litre mark: analyst

Just Posted

Local violinist Calvin Dyck plays with the Vancouver Island Symphony at the Folk and Friends Concert on July 10 in Abbotsford. (Photo courtesy Diamonds Edge Photography)
Folk and Friends Concert in Abbotsford on July 10

The evacuation alert for several properties in Abbotsford’s Glen Valley has been rescinded.
Evacuation alert rescinded for Abbotsford’s Glen Valley

Abbotsford’s Jenna Nielsen has been signed by the Lindenwood Lions women’s rugby program. (Wade Peary photo)
Abbotsford’s Jenna Nielsen signs with Lindenwood rugby

City workers deflating the Tiger Dam that was set up along the eastern edge of the Mission City Dike. City of Mission photo.
Fraser River flood risk in Mission decreases; city packs up Tiger Dam