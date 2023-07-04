UPDATE: Power restored after outages affect 5,000 customers in Abbotsford and Aldergrove

Cause of power outages still under investigation by BC Hydro

Three power outages took place at the same time across Aldergrove and Abbotsford Tuesday morning. (BC Hydro outage map)

UPDATE: Power was restored to these areas at about 12:15 p.m.

Three power outages are now affecting about 5,000 customers in Abbotsford and Aldergrove Tuesday morning.

The outages happened at 9:24 a.m., with the largest one originally listed as affecting 4,019 customers in Townline Hill in Abbotsford. That outage is overlapped by one to the west affecting 1,036 customers. That outage was downgraded to about 400 customers later in the morning.

The outage in Aldergrove is affecting 3,481 customers and stretches from Downes Road and 40th Avenue to about 232 St. and encompasses most of the commercial area.

There is no reason for the outages listed.

