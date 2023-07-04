Three power outages took place at the same time across Aldergrove and Abbotsford Tuesday morning. (BC Hydro outage map)

Three power outages took place at the same time across Aldergrove and Abbotsford Tuesday morning. (BC Hydro outage map)

UPDATE: Power restored after outages affect 5,000 customers in Abbotsford and Aldergrove

Cause of power outages still under investigation by BC Hydro

UPDATE: Power was restored to these areas at about 12:15 p.m.

Three power outages are now affecting about 5,000 customers in Abbotsford and Aldergrove Tuesday morning.

The outages happened at 9:24 a.m., with the largest one originally listed as affecting 4,019 customers in Townline Hill in Abbotsford. That outage is overlapped by one to the west affecting 1,036 customers. That outage was downgraded to about 400 customers later in the morning.

The outage in Aldergrove is affecting 3,481 customers and stretches from Downes Road and 40th Avenue to about 232 St. and encompasses most of the commercial area.

There is no reason for the outages listed.

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordBreaking Newspower outages

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘We’re addressing the symptom, not the cause’: food banks across Canada
Next story
Chilliwack group uses performance art to combat drug use stigma

Just Posted

The floodwaters that swept over Abbotsford’s Sumas Prairie, starting on Nov. 14, destroyed Ripples Winery on Tolmie Road along with houses and barns on the property. (Photo by Caroline Mostertman)
Funding approved for high-water warning system in Abbotsford

The scene of a four-vehicle crash on the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge where this Chrysler 300 collided with three vehicles on July 8, 2023. (Sukh Mattu)
‘He looked right at me’: Langley victim tells story of head-on crash on Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge

Hwy 5, Great Bear Snowshed looking north on Monday. (DriveBC)
1 airlifted to hospital after semi collides with 3 vehicles on Coquihalla

Harsaihaj (Har) Singh Thind was reported missing on June 29, 2023. (RCMP handout)
Chilliwack RCMP ask for help in finding missing 19-year-old man