Three events in Abbotsford and Mission included in newest tourism funding

Several events on the calendar in Abbotsford and Mission for 2023 will benefit from a provincial tourism funding program.

The funding comes from the Tourism Events Program, which hasn’t been handed out for two years due to the pandemic. Nearly 100 organizations in the province will receive funds, including three in Abbotsford and Mission.

The 2023 Abbotsford International Airshow will receive $50,000. The 2023 Volleyball BC Indoor Provincial Championships (in Mission) will receive $12,500, and the 36th Annual Mission Folk Music Festival will receive $18,500.

“Events like the Abbotsford Airshow and the Mission Folk Music Festival have been bringing people together for decades and it was so good to have them back this summer after the pandemic. Funding like this helps ensure locals and visitors can continue to enjoy the community events we love,” Alexis said in a statement.

“The Mission Folk Music Festival is one of my favourite events of the year,” added Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. “I am glad to be part of a government that understands how important arts and culture events like this are for bringing people together in the community and bringing visitors to great communities like Mission.”

TEP grant amounts are for eligible activities that amplify the event’s provincial, national, and international marketing reach.

The highest amount given to any of the events was $200,000. Recipients of that amount include the GranFondo Whistler, the Merritt Rockin’ River Fest, and Shambala in Salmo.

