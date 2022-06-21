Three BC Transit routes in Abbotsford and Mission will be discontinued for the summer, but will return in September for the start of thes school year. (Screengrab from BC Transit video)
Three BC Transit routes discontinued for summer in Abbotsford and Mission
Routes will return in September to coincide with start of school
BC Transit, the City of Abbotsford and the City of Mission are advising transit users of an upcoming service change, beginning July 1.
To coincide with the end of the school year, routes 22 East Townline, 24 Centre Loop and 26 Bourquin will be discontinued for the summer but will return in September, in time for school.
For more information on schedules and trip planning, visit bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley.
BC Transit
