Three BC Transit routes in Abbotsford and Mission will be discontinued for the summer, but will return in September for the start of thes school year. (Screengrab from BC Transit video)

Three BC Transit routes in Abbotsford and Mission will be discontinued for the summer, but will return in September for the start of thes school year. (Screengrab from BC Transit video)

Three BC Transit routes discontinued for summer in Abbotsford and Mission

Routes will return in September to coincide with start of school

BC Transit, the City of Abbotsford and the City of Mission are advising transit users of an upcoming service change, beginning July 1.

To coincide with the end of the school year, routes 22 East Townline, 24 Centre Loop and 26 Bourquin will be discontinued for the summer but will return in September, in time for school.

For more information on schedules and trip planning, visit bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley.

RELATED: Mission, Agassiz and Hope all to see improved transit options down the road

RELATED: NextRide launched in central Fraser Valley and Chilliwack transit systems

BC Transit

Previous story
World War discharge certificate and medals come home to owner
Next story
B.C. honey bee keepers lost 32% of colonies over winter – which is higher than normal

Just Posted

Three BC Transit routes in Abbotsford and Mission will be discontinued for the summer, but will return in September for the start of thes school year. (Screengrab from BC Transit video)
Three BC Transit routes discontinued for summer in Abbotsford and Mission

Abbotsford’s Nishan Randhawa has been named to the Canadian wrestling team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Photo courtesy SFU)
Abbotsford’s Nishan Randhawa named to Canadian wrestling team for Commonwealth Games

RCMP investigate at the car wash on Yale Road at Fletcher Street in downtown Chilliwack on Oct. 22, 2019 after an overnight homicide. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack manslaughter victim was either retreating or advancing when shot rang out

Abbotsford’s Riley Emmerson (far right) has been named the BCEHL’s U15 AAA coach of the year. (BCEHL photo)
Abbotsford’s Riley Emmerson named BCEHL U15 AAA coach of the year