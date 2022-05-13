Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau smiles as he attends a news conference in Vancouver, on Dec. 6, 2021. Boudreau will return as the Canucks head coach next season after helping to turn the struggling NHL club around as a mid-season replacement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau smiles as he attends a news conference in Vancouver, on Dec. 6, 2021. Boudreau will return as the Canucks head coach next season after helping to turn the struggling NHL club around as a mid-season replacement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

There it is Vancouver: Boudreau will be back to coach Canucks

Boudreau coached his 1,000th regular-season game in January

Bruce Boudreau will return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks after helping to turn the struggling NHL club around as a midseason replacement.

The Canucks confirmed in a release Friday that the 67-year-old Boudreau will return for the 2022-23 campaign.

Boudreau took over behind the bench on Dec. 5 after the Canucks cleaned house following a disastrous 8-15-2 start to the season, resulting in the dismissal of head coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning.

Boudreau’s hiring made an immediate impact as he became just the third coach in NHL history to win his first seven games with a new team.

The Canucks went 32-15-10 the remainder of the season and went from last place in the Pacific Division to finish five points out of a playoff berth.

Boudreau coached his 1,000th regular-season game on Jan. 23, and is one victory shy of the 600-win milestone.

“We are pleased to see Bruce’s commitment to return to the Canucks next season,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in the release. “He has done a great job since arriving in Vancouver and we are eager to see the team continue to perform under his leadership as they did during the second half of the season.”

Boudreau has a career coaching record of 599-317-125 in 1,024 regular-season games with the Canucks, Minnesota Wild and Anaheim Ducks.

The Toronto native won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 2008.

“My desire has always been to come back to coach this team,” Boudreau said in a release. “I love the organization, city, fans and the players. I’m also grateful for the opportunity provided to me by (president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford) and Patrik to continue building what we started.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Vancouver Canucks have June 1 deadline to re-sign coach Bruce Boudreau

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Abbotsford’s Sunny Dhinsa, former tag team partner launch new wrestling promotion
Next story
Vancouver Giants keeping their season alive

Just Posted

People watch an airplane from the Museum of Flight during Flight Fest at the Chilliwack Airport on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress File)
Flightfest set to soar once again over Chilliwack

Prism’s Henry Small is at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Saturday, May 28. (Submitted)
Henry Small returns to Chilliwack for intimate evening of music

Jared Webster, B.C. sales manager for Trouw Nutrition Canada, at the construction site of the new feed mill in Chilliwack, May 10, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
New multi-million-dollar feed mill under construction in Chilliwack by Trouw Nutrition Canada

Dr. John Pawlovich of Abbotsford is a 2022 recipient of the Rural Long Service Award from the Society of Rural Physicians of Canada. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford doctor receives Rural Long Service Award

Pop-up banner image ×