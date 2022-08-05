The Table Bistro opens in Abbotsford

New establishment at Mahogany at Mill Lake offers new patio and dining experience

The Table Bistro is a new dining option that has arrived in Abbotsford this summer. (Instagram photo)

The Table Bistro has arrived in Abbotsford.

The new establishment officially opened its doors inside the Mahogany at Mill Lake building at #101-2180 Gladwin Road with a soft launch earlier this spring.

Lunch and dinner menu is served and The Table Bistro is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The current food offerings include pizza, sandwiches, bowls and burgers, as well as mains such as braised short rib, pan roasted chicken, steelhead salmon and Mediterranean butternut squash.

They also feature local craft beer, wine and cocktails. A happy hour concept also has special deals daily from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be bringing a concept we believe in, to the Abbotsford market,” stated founder Jove Loewen in a press release. “We want to give people a reason to come back to the table, hence the name, The Table Bistro. For me, entrepreneurship means serving your community and we’re excited to finally start doing that.”

According to the press release, the concept for the restaurant has been in the works for years and the team behind the concept believe a neighbourhood seasonal patio that is both approachable and artisanal will provide a great experience for local diners.

The Table Bistro’s soft opening occurred in late-May and regular hours began shortly thereafter.

The Mahogany at Mill Lake building opened in 2019 and is currently the tallest building in Abbtosford at 26-storeys. The previous tenant in The Table Bistro’s space was Big Feast Bistro, which closed during the pandemic.

For more information, visit thetablebistro.com.

