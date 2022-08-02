The Palm Cafe opens at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre

The Palm Cafe has officially arrived at Highstreet Shopping Centre.

Coffee lovers might be familiar with The Palm Coffee trailer, which has been in operation in Abbotsford at various locations since last summer.

The popularity of the trailer at Highstreet led to the creation of the new cafe, which is now a permanent physical location at the outdoor shopping mall.

The trailer will still be in operation and will move on to other locations in and around Abbotsford. The trailer is also available for event bookings.

The new cafe is located beside Booster Juice and hosted a soft launch grand opening on Saturday (July 29). The menu includes hot and cold drinks, waffles, avocado toast, bagels, cookies and more.

The Palm Cafe has a California theme and is an Abbotsford-based family business. The brand has also developed a significant social media following, with more than 4,600 followers on Instagram.

For more information, visit thepalmcoffeetrailer.ca.

