The Abbotsford News 100 years ago: Looking back at May 5, 1923

Early returns on the Sumas Reclamation Scheme were extremely positive and made front-page headlines in the May 5, 1923 edition of the Abbotsford, Sumas and Matsqui News.

E.D. Barrow, the provincial minister of agriculture, touted the project as a positive success at a banquet that included visiting members of the Associated Boards of Trade of the Fraser Valley in (New) Westminster.

A total of 33,000 acres of land were reclaimed, with 21,000 acres being privately owned and 12,000 becoming Crown lands. The provincial government anticipated about 10,000 acres would eventually be for sale, with tracts sold in no smaller than 40 acres.

The total cost of the project was $2 million and was close to $3 million when finished. It was believed that the newly available land would encourage people to settle in Abbotsford.

Details of a new office for The News were also revealed, with occupancy set for the following week. According to the story, the new structure was to imposing in appearance and located opposite the post office and adjoining the Bank of Montreal. The building also featured “a strong floor” and a brick chimney.

Abbotsford’s Pacific Milk Company reported an increase in production of its canned milk, with combined output with its sister plant in Ladner at more than 80 per cent over what it was at the start of 1923.

In world news on page seven, the French government shared that war damages from the First World War were set at $85.75 billion francs.

An ancient shield dating back to the arrival of Columbus in America was found by men excavating at Marysville, Ont. The words “Columbus” and “St. Maria” were engraved on the shield and at the base were figures to represent 1492. Following its discovery. the shield was sent to the Queen’s historical authorities.

A story about the forest industry on page nine stated that business totals for 1922 amounted to $75 million. Another fact about forests from that year was that there were 2,591 forest fires in 1922, with 2,462 (95 per cent) caused by humans and preventable.

