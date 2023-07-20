The Abbotsford News 100 years ago: Looking back at July 21, 1923

News of milk production in Abbotsford ramping back up, with much of it being shopped to Great Britain, was front-page material in the July 21, 1923 edition of the Abbotsford, Sumas and Matsqui News.

The Abbotsford-based Pacific Milk Company shared that it has been processing 25,000 pounds daily. It was a big turnaround for the company, which had shut down in March after poor domestic markets.

Staff at the PMC consisted of 20 men and four women, and the plant and machinery investment amount was initially $150,000. The story noted that the company had to create a richer milk with a higher butter-fat content to satisfy the British consumers.

A site for a new detention house and police quarters in Abbotsford was also being discussed. The provincial police department had $5,000 to spend locally to make sure that Abbotsford was “fully equipped” in every respect.

International news on page two shared the discovery of a large pearl in west Australia. It was valued at $60,000 and surpassed the famous “Star of the West” pearl, which was valued at $50,000.

A story on page eight stated that 1922 was a bumper crop for harvesting of cherries, plums, peaches and pears. Plums saw an increase of over 300 per cent from 1921. However, apple production was down in every province other than Quebec.

A total of 23 people died through railway accidents in Canada in May 1923. A total of 195 railway accidents were recorded, with 191 of those resulting in injuries. There were 14 railway crossing accidents, with 11 of those involving cars and three people dying from those accidents.

abbotsfordhistory