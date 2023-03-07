The Abbotsford News 100 years ago: Looking back at March 3, 1923

Taking a look back at the storied history of Abbotsford’s community newspaper

The 11th edition of what is now known as the Abbotsford News was published 100 years ago on March 3.

Taxes were featured on the front page, as it was estimated that the locals paid slightly more than $12,000 annually in taxes.

Ratepayers paid approximately $7,900 in general levies and $4,500 in school taxes. Land taxes ($1,992) and property taxes ($1,500) made up the majority of the general amount.

In local crime news, Walter Barrett (a goat raiser) was given a choice of paying a $10 fine or spending 15 days in Oakalla Prison after being charged with the assault of Mrs. Colody. Barrett chose the jail time.

A column on page two urged the government to remove the bars and challenges set up for immigration. The writer stated that Canadian agriculture needed workers to aid with the cultivation and production of crops and the immigration rate was too low.

In national news, a delegation of Ontario farmers criticized motion pictures and voiced the opinion that they were having an adverse effect on children. It was suggested that movies should receive a heavier tax.

The page four classifieds section featured a Cleveland 1920 six-cylinder touring car for sale for $925 or close offer.

The ad stated that the car had good rubber, was fully equipped with sun visors and wind flares, had tri-bar bumpers and was in the best of condition.

Page five contained a story promoting the importance of Canada’s wheat crop of 1922. The country produced a total of 343 million bushels, which is a value of approximately $369,334,350.

A letter writer on page 10 pointed out a petition to have the new highway route diverted from its proposed direction across the Sumas Prairie to follow along the international boundary. The writer stated that it would benefit the town of Sumas and would be better for trade on both sides of the border.

To view this and other archived issues of The News, visit asmn.arcabc.ca/islandora/object/ufv:255.

