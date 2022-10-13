Thai Express is coming soon to Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Thai Express is coming soon to Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Thai Express opening soon at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre

Second location for quick service restaurant specializing in Thai cuisine

Thai Express is coming soon to Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre.

It will be the second location in Abbotsford for the quick service restaurant specializing in Thai cuisine.

The franchise has had a location at the Sevenoaks Shopping Centre for several years.

Thai Express offers a number of noodle, stir-fry and fried rice dishes with several customizable options for diners. They also have curry, soup, salad and desserts.

The Canadian franchise has over 350 locations worldwide and also has restaurants in Langley, Surrey and Richmond. Franchises can be found in all 10 Canadian provinces, the United Kindgom, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

The Thai Express at Highstreet will be found at Unit G120 on the west side of the mall. It is directly across the street from Milestone’s in the “food section” of the outdoor mall.

An exact opening date has not yet been revealed.

RELATED: Zilla’s Donuts opening store front in Abbotsford

abbotsfordDiningFood

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Defence now seeks 2-year sentence, down from 6, for man who sexually exploited Amanda Todd
Next story
B.C. man accused of impersonating doctor dies a week later by electrocution

Just Posted

A house was gutted at the corner of Third Avenue and James Street. (Lauren Fulton photo for the Mission Record)
Two Mission families homeless as fire guts house

Adobe stock
Dam in Mission sees flows cut as drought worsens

Thai Express is coming soon to Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Thai Express opening soon at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre

The Abbotsford Police Department is trying to locate Clayton Pierce, wanted in relation to a home invasion that took place Oct. 4.
Man wanted in relation to home invasion in Abbotsford