Thai Express opening soon at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre

Thai Express is coming soon to Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

It will be the second location in Abbotsford for the quick service restaurant specializing in Thai cuisine.

The franchise has had a location at the Sevenoaks Shopping Centre for several years.

Thai Express offers a number of noodle, stir-fry and fried rice dishes with several customizable options for diners. They also have curry, soup, salad and desserts.

The Canadian franchise has over 350 locations worldwide and also has restaurants in Langley, Surrey and Richmond. Franchises can be found in all 10 Canadian provinces, the United Kindgom, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

The Thai Express at Highstreet will be found at Unit G120 on the west side of the mall. It is directly across the street from Milestone’s in the “food section” of the outdoor mall.

An exact opening date has not yet been revealed.

