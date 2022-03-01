Temporary road repairs on Hwy. 11 in Abbotsford now complete

Highway has been under repair since catastrophic flood event last November

Highway 11 through Abbotsford will once again be open to four lanes starting March 2.

The section of highway between Hazelwood Avenue and Clayburn Road had been damaged in the flooding on Nov. 15, causing the need for detours, traffic delays and the repairs.

The Ministry of Transportation said that with these repairs, Highway 11 will be restored to four lanes from the U.S. border north to Mission and Highway 7, improving community access and the movement of people and goods between Abbotsford and Mission.

While the highway is now completely open, the current repair work is only temporary. The ministry said they are working on plans for permanent repairs, and more information will be available as the design progresses.

The affected section was completely closed on Nov. 15. Two lanes of the highway were reopened to passenger vehicle traffic on Dec. 6, and to commercial vehicles on Dec. 10.

November’s atmospheric river affected highways across southern B.C. Following the floods and washouts, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and its contractors worked quickly to restore connections between communities and move people and goods through the Fraser Valley on Highway 1 and Highway 7, along the Coquihalla (Highway 5), on Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon, and on sections of Highway 8.

