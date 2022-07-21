People cool off at a splash pad as temperatures go above 30 celsius Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

People cool off at a splash pad as temperatures go above 30 celsius Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 C in parts of B.C. and Canada

Environment Canada issues heat warnings for PEI, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for a number of provinces, with temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 C over the coming days.

The heat advisories cover large swaths of Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec, with residents warned some areas may not see cooler temperatures until the weekend.

Environment Canada says the humidex values could hit 40 C.

The weather agency reminds people that hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality, and encourages them to watch for the effects of heat illness, which includes swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

British Columbia’s Public Safety Ministry is also alerting people to be ready for a heat wave, releasing a statement that while an extreme heat emergency is not expected, heat warnings are possible in some areas, beginning as early as Saturday and continuing into next week.

Environment Canada says heat in the mid- to high 20s should reach the south coast and parts of the northern Interior by next week, while the Okanagan, central and southeastern B.C. could see temperatures nudging the high 30s over the same period.

The ministry says a heat plan is “critical” and people should identify cool zones in their homes and at nearby community centres or libraries.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: British Columbians told to prepare as temperatures set to ramp up this weekend

RELATED: UK breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles

Climate changeheat warning

Previous story
TRAFFIC: Westbound crash on Highway 1 in Langley slowing morning commuters
Next story
9 Mission non-profits to receive over $600,000 in provincial grants

Just Posted

Former Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey player Jake Virtanen arrives at B.C. Supreme Court for the third day of his sexual assault trial, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Defence lawyer argues former Canuck Jake Virtanen, accuser had consensual sex

Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:40 a.m.
TRAFFIC: Westbound crash on Highway 1 in Langley slowing morning commuters

Among three new apartment buildings planned for Abbotsford is a six-storey 43-unit project on Plaxton Crescent adjacent to Mill Lake.
Three new apartment buildings planned in Abbotsford

Trans Mountain construction is now finished at Abbtosford’s Ledgeview Golf and Country Club.
Trans Mountain construction completed at Abbotsford’s Ledgeview

Pop-up banner image ×