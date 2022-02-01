FILE - Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines sit ready for use at a Dallas County Health and Human Services drive up vaccine site in Mesquite, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

FILE - Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines sit ready for use at a Dallas County Health and Human Services drive up vaccine site in Mesquite, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Teens to receive COVID-19 booster shot invites 6 month after second dose: Dr. Henry

NACI has recommended third dose of vaccine for moderately to severely immunocompromised teens

Twelve to 17 year olds in B.C. will receive an invite to get their booster shot six months after their second dose, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday (Feb. 1).

Henry said that the province is echoing guidance released by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), which last month recommended a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for moderately to severely immunocompromised teens.

Overall, NACI said that the risk from COVID to health teenagers is low.

Henry said that when teens receive their invitation, they will be provided information about the benefits and risks of a booster shot.

The shot recommended for both the initial two doses and the booster shot is Pfizer to reduce risks of myocarditis. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for kids as young as 12 since May 5 and for children ages five to 11 since November.

NACI has also recommended for children ages five to 11 to receive a third dose four to eight weeks after their second shot.

As of last week, 88 per cent for 12 to 17 year olds had received two doses of a COVID-19 shot while 84 per cent had received just their first dose. Vaccination rates for those over the age of 12 have topped 90 per cent.

READ MORE: National vaccine committee recommends high-risk teens get a COVID-19 booster shot

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Quebec backtracks on taxing unvaccinated to maintain ‘social peace’

Just Posted

The entrance to Cascade Falls Regional Park has been cordoned off with police tape. Patrick Penner / Mission Record
Mission RCMP investigating suspicious death near Cascade Falls Regional Park

Ricky’s Breakfast Cafe and Famoso Pizzeria have arrived in east Abbotsford. (Submitted)
Ricky’s Breakfast Cafe, Famoso Pizzeria teaming up in Abbotsford

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Abbotsford City Hall on Nov. 26, 2021 after catastrophic flooding hit the area on Nov. 15. Braun said he is continuing to have discussions with Trudeau, Premier John Horgan and other officials, including in Washington State. (Andy Holota/Black Press Media)
Abbotsford mayor pleads for ‘extensive financial help’ for city following November flooding

Alina Durham speaks during a small gathering with other families of missing adults on Jan. 30, 2022, one year after her daughter Shaelene Bell went missing in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mom of Shaelene Bell gathers with families of missing adults 1 year after daughter’s disappearance