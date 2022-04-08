Surrey Fire Services’ technical-rescue team extricated a woman from a ravine near Chantrell Creek Thursday (April 7, 2022) afternoon. (File photo)

Technical-rescue team dispatched after woman tumbles into South Surrey ravine

Crews were in Chantrell Creek area on Thursday

Surrey firefighters’ technical-rescue team was dispatched to South Surrey Thursday (April 7) afternoon, after a woman fell into a ravine in the Chantrell Creek area.

Assistant Chief Greg McRobbie told Peace Arch News that crews responded to 13717 30 Ave. at approximately 1:15 p.m. after a family member of the woman reported the emergency.

The woman, approximately 50 years old, had apparently slipped, and was located “about 40 feet down,” McRobbie said.

READ ALSO: Firefighters rescue teen from Ocean Park cliff

The technical-rescue team – among some 18 firefighters deployed – carried out a low-angle rescue, extricating the woman on a spinal board to awaiting paramedics.

She sustained an ankle injury in the fall, McRobbie said.


