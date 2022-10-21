A turn sign, a street identification sign, and several panels of fence were taken out as an SUV careened off the road, through a backyard, and into the side of a Fort Langley home Friday night, Oct. 21, 2022. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A turn sign, a street identification sign, and several panels of fence were taken out as an SUV careened off the road, through a backyard, and into the side of a Fort Langley home Friday night, Oct. 21, 2022. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SUV plows into Lower Mainland home

Emergency crews were deployed Friday night to Fort Langley after a single-vehicle crash

An SUV plowed through a fence and into a Fort Langley home Friday night.

No one was believed to be injured, but witnesses report seeing the driver being taken into custody.

The crash occurred at about 10 p.m. in the area of St. Andrew’s Avenue and Hudson Bay Street.

The SUV took out several sections of fence, and came to rest about halfway inside the one-storey home.

Langley RCMP and Township of Langley fire crews were reportedly on scene.

.

• More details as they come available
.
IN TODAY’S NEWS: IHIT investigates fatal shooting in Langley
and
Hey, Elton John, can you give Shannon a wave in the fourth row?
Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashfirefightersFort LangleyPolice

 

A turn sign, a street identification sign, and several panels of fence were taken out as an SUV careened off the road, through a backyard, and into the side of a Fort Langley home Friday night, Oct. 21, 2022. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A turn sign, a street identification sign, and several panels of fence were taken out as an SUV careened off the road, through a backyard, and into the side of a Fort Langley home Friday night, Oct. 21, 2022. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A turn sign, a street identification sign, and several panels of fence were taken out as an SUV careened off the road, through a backyard, and into the side of a Fort Langley home Friday night, Oct. 21, 2022. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A turn sign, a street identification sign, and several panels of fence were taken out as an SUV careened off the road, through a backyard, and into the side of a Fort Langley home Friday night, Oct. 21, 2022. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OPP officer says Emergencies Act wasn’t needed to end Ottawa ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest

Just Posted

Deemed as an historic milestone for conservation, it was the result fo a partnership between the provincial Spotted Owl Breeding and Release Program and Spuzzum First Nation. (BC Gov News)
Wild B.C. population of critically endangered spotted owl jumps from 1 to 4

Coquihalla Highway, Friday Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. (Hayley Grosch/ Facebook)
Special weather statement: Snow hits B.C. Interior Highways

Vancouver Bandits’ president Dylan Kular received accolades from two organizations Thursday, for his contribution to the sport and the community through his work with the pro-basketball team. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Bandits boss lauded by basketball league and chamber

An unknown male is seen on video, walking away from graffiti that he allegedly spray-painted on the exterior wall of a downtown Chilliwack business. (RCMP photo)
Chilliwack RCMP searching for graffiti suspect