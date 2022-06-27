Picture of the Vancouver art gallery from 2014. (Kay Yamagishi/Flickr)

Picture of the Vancouver art gallery from 2014. (Kay Yamagishi/Flickr)

Sustainability, green energy, and world class visual art all meet in new art gallery building

Sustainability, green energy, and world class visual art all meet in new art gallery building

A new building that will connect sustainable energy and world class visual art has just been announced and is set to open in 2027.

Made public by minister of Canadian heritage Pablo Rodriguez and long-standing MP Hedy Fry, the centre will receive $29 million in funding through the federal government and Infrastructure Canada.

As well as being apart of the Vancouver art gallery, the building will also be the first passive house art gallery in North America.

Passive house is an ultra-low energy performance standard within buildings and will further the gallery’s vision of creating safe and inclusive spaces, while meeting Canada’s efficiency standards in the goal of net-zero.

The building itself will showcase a variety of artists local to Canada and from around the world. It will also have a multi-purpose Indigenous community house, public art spaces, a theatre, and initiatives for marginalized groups.

For Fry, this new building will play an important role in supporting the groups that need it most.

“Cultural spaces and institutions like the Vancouver Art Gallery play an important role in supporting vibrant and inclusive communities. They connect the past with the present through exhibits that inform and inspire, they safeguard priceless artefacts and works of art, and they promote the talent of our Canadian artists and creators.”

Previous story
Chilliwack farm’s modern vending machine with freezer section brings convenience to customers
Next story
B.C. urban mayors ask feds to expand housing affordability, transportation funding

Just Posted

Forward John Stevens is one of three players the Canucks re-signed on Monday (June 27) who have Abbotsford connections from last season. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Canucks re-sign trio of players from Abbotsford

(From left) Roy Sasano, Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer speak to the media Monday morning (June 27) on the first day of their trial at B.C. Supreme Court in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Crown says 3 accused placed hidden cameras on Abbotsford hog farm weeks before protest

A gunshot went off shortly after police entered the home for a disturbance call. / Shane MacKichan Photo
Independent Investigations Office called in to examine Mission shooting incident

(Left to right) Abbotsford lacrosse talents Talon Trolland, Devin Allison, Charlie Lort, Rayne Lang and Ethan Gould are competing in a number of tournaments in the United States this summer. (Submitted)
Abbotsford field lacrosse players gear up for busy summer