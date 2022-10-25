Suspicious man who entered Abbotsford school now faces drug charges

Abbotsford man was found nearby with a large quantity of drugs on him, police say

Abbotsford Police found a man who had gone into an Abbotsford school on Oct. 19, allegedly with the drugs shown, and he has been charged with two counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking. (Abbotsford Police photo)

A man who allegedly went into an Abbotsford school with a large amount of drugs is now facing drug charges.

Abbotsford Police were called to the Bakerview Centre for Learning at about 2 p.m. on Oct. 19 to respond to a call that a suspicious man had entered the school.

School administration immediately confronted the man, asking him to leave the school, and the school was placed on lockdown as a safety precaution, police said.

The Abbotsford Police youth squad and patrol officers arrived at the school within two minutes of the call.

The man had already left the school, but was found a short distance away and in possession of a large quantity of illicit drugs, police say.

Although their investigation showed no trafficking was conducted on school grounds, 39-year-old Sunpreet Monga of Abbotsford has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and was still in custody on Oct. 25.

“This matter highlights the ongoing effective relationship between the AbbyPD’s youth squad and the Abbotsford school district. The strength of our collaboration led to the swift arrest of this repeat offender and demonstrates our shared goal to keep our schools safe,” said Insp. Kevin Murray.

The department’s youth squad continues to investigate this incident. Anyone with information that can assist is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

