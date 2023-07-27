‘Suspicious’ fire extinguished on 14th Avenue in Mission

Mission Fire Rescue Service was called to blaze past 2:30 a.m. with flames bursting through the roof

A suspicious structure fire on 14th Avenue in Mission early Thursday morning (July 27) was extinguished by Mission Fire Rescue Service (MFRS).

According to a Facebook post, MFRS was called to the blaze at 2:42 a.m. and flames were through the roof upon arrival. The fire was threatening two neighbouring properties — a four-storey building under construction and a house adjacent to the property.

Crews committed to containing the spread of the blaze to nearby properties and extinguished it.

MFRS says a primary search of the structure found no one inside but the department is unsure of the status of any possible occupants due to the level of damage caused by the fire.

Emergency Support Services set up a family from a neighbouring house in a hotel because their power was impacted by the fire.

MFRS and RCMP will conduct an investigation on Thursday morning. MFRS says the fire is deemed suspicious but the cause is undetermined at this time.

