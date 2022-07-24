‘Suspicious’ fire at Abbotsford apartment building under investigation

A similar fire took place in the same building just over three months ago on April 18. Facebook photo. Abbotsford firefighters, police, and paramedics were called to Mount View Terrace Apartment just before 9:30 p.m. Facebook photo. Abbotsford Police have confirmed they are treating the fire as suspicious, but are waiting on a final determination from the fire investigator Facebook photo.

A suspicious fire at an Abbotsford apartment building last night (July 23) is under investigation.

Abbotsford firefighters, police, and paramedics were called to Mount View Terrace Apartment, located at 33136 George Ferguson Way, for reports of a fire just before 9:30 p.m.

Abbotsford Police have confirmed they are treating the fire as suspicious, but are waiting on a final determination from the fire investigator.

The fire was located in the stairwell of the building, said Const. Jody Thomas, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department.

She added there is only minor damage and no residents were displaced.

A similar fire took place in the same building just over three months ago on April 18, and investigators determined it to be arson, Thomas said.

That fire was set in a stairwell of the building, but investigators have not connected the two incidents yet.

