Suspicious device found along Vancouver marathon route delays race start

  • May. 1, 2022 3:21 p.m.
  • News

The discovery of an explosive looking device delayed the start of the BMO Vancouver Marathon Sunday (May 1).

Police were called to the race area near Science World shortly after 5 a.m. after a volunteer spotted a suspicious object. Police cordoned off the area and bomb technicians examined the device.

They determined it wasn’t at risk of exploding, but delayed the start of the race while they rendered the device inert.

“This is extremely concerning, and it appears the device was strategically placed along the half marathon route, where runners would be passing close by,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release. “Whoever did this was likely aiming to cause panic or to disrupt the event.”

Investigators are collecting evidence and no arrests have been made.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Alaskan woman missing from Hope area found safe and sound

Just Posted

Mayor Pau... (cough)... Dr. Brainy and his assistant at Opening Nite Theatre. Bob Friesen photo
PHOTOS: Mission Literacy in Motion’s Riot of Reading event

Ron Sestrap jingles a bell during a two-hour shift of volunteering for the Salvation Army kettle campaign in 2018. Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News
Salvation Army in Abbotsford raises $1.5 million in flood relief for Fraser Valley communities

Sunday (May 1) will have the week’s last bit of sunshine, according to Environment Canada. (Pixabay)
Fraser Valley forecast: No sunshine for a week

dfdd
UPDATE: Alaskan woman missing from Hope area found safe and sound