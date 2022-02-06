Suspected bomb found at Surrey Memorial Hospital was fake, police say

Hoax posed a public safey risk, police said

Surrey Memorial Hospital emergency department entrance in March, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey Memorial Hospital emergency department entrance in March, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP confirmed that a bomb scare at Surrey Memorial Hospital Saturday afternoon was a hoax.

Police told Peace Arch News Sunday that RCMP were called to the hospital after staff discovered what they believed to be an explosive device.

Police hospital staff noticed a tile had been moved inside one of the bathrooms. Upon closer inspection, staff located a device that appeared to be a bomb.

RCMP’s specialized Explosive Disposal Unit attended the hospital and destroyed the device. Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillis confirmed that the device was not an explosive, however the incident did pose a “huge public safety risk.”

“It created a massive disruption to critical infrastructure, that being the hospital,” Gillis said.

RCMP encourage the public to contact police immediately if they find a suspicious device, package, or possible explosive.

Previous story
Trucks, crowds at Canada anti-vaccination protests exaggerated
Next story
Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over protests

Just Posted

Image courtesy of Fraser Valley Symphony.
Fraser Valley Symphony seeking new musicians ahead of 38th season

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 15 degrees by next weekend. (File photo)
Fraser Valley forecast: Sunny for most of next week

Kent Institution - Pacific Region - CSC (CNW Group/Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN))
UPDATE: Air ambulance called in following stabbing at Kent Institution in Agassiz

A child in El Salvador checks out his Canadian-packed Operation Christmas Child shoebox. (Frank King)
Fraser Valley folks fill more than 6,500 shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child