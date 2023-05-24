Aftermath of a suspicious fire that destroyed a sales tent outside The BRICK store in Langley on May 20. (Langley Advance Times file)

Suspect identified in fire that torched sales tent in front of Langley store: RCMP

Suspicious early morning blaze completely destroyed tent and contents

RCMP said a fire that destroyed a large sales tent and its contents outside The BRICK store in Langley early on Saturday, May 20 is suspicious, and a suspect has been identified.

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday, May 24, RCMP told the Langley Advance Times.

The fire at #400, 20020 Willowbrook Drive, was reported at 2:11 a.m.

Township fire crews arrived to find a 40X40-foot tent and contents “fully involved” in the parking lot.

It took four fire vehicles and 15 firefighters an hour to extinguish. No injuries were reported.

Heat from the fire also caused damage to the front of the building and damaged an electrical power kiosk, forcing a power shutdown that closed the store for a day.

Fire department investigators have gone over the scene, but were unable to determine the cause.

According to online ads, it was the final weekend of the store’s tent sale, which offered discounts on furniture an appliances.

Anyone with information that might assist with the investigation is asked to Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers, which offers two ways to leave an “anonymous tip” – by phone at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

