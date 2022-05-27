Surrey RCMP is investigating after a man was found deceased in a Newton park Thursday (May 26, 2022) night. (Malin Jordan file photo)

Surrey RCMP investigating after body found in Newton park

Deceased located following ‘man down’ report

Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crime officers are investigating after a man was found dead in a Newton-area park.

According to a news release issued just before 1 a.m. Friday (May 27), police responded to a report of a “man down incident” at Hazelnut Meadows Park, located in the 14000-block of 68 Avenue, at 8:43 p.m. Thursday (May 26).

“The cause of death is being investigated and foul play has not been ruled out,” the release states.

No further information regarding the deceased was shared.

Police closed 140 Street between 68 and 70 Avenues for the investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502.


