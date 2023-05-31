Terry McDonald, left, and Joseph Gregory in photos posted to Surrey RCMP’s website on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Terry McDonald, left, and Joseph Gregory in photos posted to Surrey RCMP’s website on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

CRIME

Surrey Mounties issue arrest warrants for 2 men considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Terry Rodney Jeffrey McDonald, 25, and Joseph Julian Gregory, 26, were released on bail May 25 related to firearms offences. They are wanted for allegedly breaching their conditions

Surrey Mounties are seeking help to locate two men after arrest warrants were issued for them for allegedly failing to comply with bail conditions.

“Both men should be considered armed and dangerous,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn advised.

Terry Rodney Jeffrey McDonald, 25, and Joseph Julian Gregory, 26, were released on bail May 25 related to firearms offences with conditions that included wearing ankle monitors and full-time house arrest.

“The following day, Surrey RCMP received a report that both men had removed their ankle monitors and left their court mandated residence,” Munn said. “The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit took conduct of the investigation and have been actively working to locate the men.”

McDonald is five feet six inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say McDonald was last seen wearing a black and grey Jordan tracksuit and black Jordan shoes.

Gregory is six feet two inches tall, 221 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a black Jordan tracksuit with a gold colored Jordan symbol.

Police ask anyone who sees either men to not approach them and to immediately call 911. Otherwise, police ask anyone with other information to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon arson suspect to stand trial
Next story
B.C. ‘recovery college’ looks to bridge gaps in mental health, substance use disorder

Just Posted

The Kariton Art Gallery in Abbotsford runs The Big Tiny show until June 24.
Abbotsford Arts Council opens Big Tiny exhibit

Chilliwack’s Rhonda Clough is in a tough spot, with the provincial government clawing back Employment Insurance medical benefits she’s getting while waiting for hip replacement surgery. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack woman on disability benefits teeters on the brink of homelessness

Soprano Melanie Krueger and tenor Martin Renner Wallace are the guest artists at the Fraser Valley Symphony’s final concert of the season on June 4 in Abbotsford.
Fraser Valley Symphony presents The Magic of Opera in Abbotsford

Jas Anand ran for Abbotsford council in October 2022 but afterward failed to submit complete financial paperwork to Elections BC. He is not permitted to run in the October 2026 election. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford council candidate Jas Anand disqualified for not submitting complete paperwork