Surrey Mounties issue arrest warrants for 2 men considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Terry Rodney Jeffrey McDonald, 25, and Joseph Julian Gregory, 26, were released on bail May 25 related to firearms offences. They are wanted for allegedly breaching their conditions

Surrey Mounties are seeking help to locate two men after arrest warrants were issued for them for allegedly failing to comply with bail conditions.

“Both men should be considered armed and dangerous,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn advised.

Terry Rodney Jeffrey McDonald, 25, and Joseph Julian Gregory, 26, were released on bail May 25 related to firearms offences with conditions that included wearing ankle monitors and full-time house arrest.

“The following day, Surrey RCMP received a report that both men had removed their ankle monitors and left their court mandated residence,” Munn said. “The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit took conduct of the investigation and have been actively working to locate the men.”

McDonald is five feet six inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say McDonald was last seen wearing a black and grey Jordan tracksuit and black Jordan shoes.

Gregory is six feet two inches tall, 221 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a black Jordan tracksuit with a gold colored Jordan symbol.

Police ask anyone who sees either men to not approach them and to immediately call 911. Otherwise, police ask anyone with other information to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



