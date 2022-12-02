Statue of Lady Justice at Vancouver Courthouse. (File photo)

Statue of Lady Justice at Vancouver Courthouse. (File photo)

Surrey meth trafficker’s 15-year prison sentence upheld

Appellant argued fit sentence in range of 10 years

A Surrey man has lost an appeal of his 15-year prison sentence for drug and gun crimes related to a methamphetamine smuggling operation here and in New Zealand.

Quang Dong Nguyen was on Sept. 29, 2017 convicted of conspiring to export methamphetamine to New Zealand, conspiring to produce methamphetamine, three firearms offences and was found guilty of two counts of breaching a lifetime firearm prohibition that was imposed in 2001.

Nguyen appealed his conviction on June 4, 2020 but lost. Subsequently, his legal counsel argued a fit sentence would have been in the range of 10 years.

READ ALSO: Court upholds Surrey man’s meth trafficking conspiracy conviction

The court heard that on Dec. 11, 2012, a brown cardboard box containing a dozen automotive shock absorbers was delivered to a FedEx facility in Vancouver, destined to be delivered to Aukland, New Zealand. Two Canadian Border Services Agency officers found the shocks had been hollowed out and filled with 94 per cent pure methamphetamine – worth up to $52,000 a kilo – wrapped in plastic, welded shut and repainted.

Justice Christopher Grauer, in his reasons for judgment delivered Nov. 29 in the Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver, found Nguyen’s “moral blameworthiness in this case was high, and the gravity of the offence was considerable.”

“I conclude in all of the circumstances that the judge made no error and the 15-year global sentence was fit,” he said.

Justices David Harris and Gail Dickson agreed.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

CourtCriminal Justicedrug smugglingSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man sheltering in West Kelowna dumpster nearly crushed in garbage truck
Next story
Surrey, Richmond Mounties found not guilty of assault during arrest

Just Posted

Bradley Bender
One of B.C.’s most-wanted car thieves sentenced for crimes in Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Surrey

High school students from across the province attended this year’s iteration of AbbyMUN at Abbotsford Senior Secondary School on Nov. 19. (Submitted photo)
High school students from across B.C. visit Abbotsford for debate and diplomacy

A pedestrian navigates a snowy road in Chilliwack on Nov. 30, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)
More snow and icy conditions coming for Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley

Robert Bateman Secondary students, including (left to right) Felix Houweling, Victoria Yip and Ty Edwards, show off the holiday cards they created that will be delivered to seniors later this month. (Submitted)
Robert Bateman Secondary art students create holiday cards for Abbotsford seniors