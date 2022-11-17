A Surrey man has been charged with using social media to threaten an American journalist. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

A Surrey man has been charged with using social media to threaten an American journalist. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Crime

Surrey man charged with threatening American journalist

Surrey RCMP say Nicholas Sullivan, 38, was arrested with help of FBI

A Surrey man has been charged with threatening an American journalist online.

Police say Nicholas Sullivan, 38, was charged on Nov. 10 with “five counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm through social media.”

Surrey RCMP say Sullivan allegedly used YouTube and Twitter to send the threats but won’t confirm what they said or how they were delivered.

Police also won’t confirm which journalist was threatened or why but CBC has reported that the threats were sent to prominent CNN anchor Erin Burnett and staff at CNN headquarters in New York.

Police say Sullivan was arrested at his home on July 10 after he was identified as the suspect in June. Police say RCMP worked on this case with U.S. authorities, including the FBI.

Sullivan was released from custody while awaiting his next court appearance later this month.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Painkillers, pesticides and cocaine among contaminants found in Fraser Valley floodwaters
Next story
Abbotsford flood one year later: Timeline of a disaster

Just Posted

Sumas Prairie on Nov. 17, 2021. (Andy Holota/Black Press Media)
Abbotsford flood one year later: Timeline of a disaster

Abbotsford’s CIVL-FM has been recognized as the top campus radio in Canada for the second straight year.
Abbotsford’s CIVL-FM named best campus radio station for second straight year

The Raincoast Conservation Foundation led a study of contaminants in the water of the Sumas Lake area following the November 2021 floods. The findings were released Thursday, Nov. 17. (Alex Harris/Raincoast Conservation Foundation)
Painkillers, pesticides and cocaine among contaminants found in Fraser Valley floodwaters

University of the Fraser Valley held its Town & Gown event on Nov. 10 at its Abbotsford campus. (UFV photo)
UFV’s Town and Gown event in Abbotsford raises $210K for scholarships