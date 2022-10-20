Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, from left to right, lawyer Nancy Sandy, Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Minister of Crown Indigenous Relations Marc Miller walk together on the former grounds of St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School, in Williams Lake, B.C., on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, from left to right, lawyer Nancy Sandy, Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Minister of Crown Indigenous Relations Marc Miller walk together on the former grounds of St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School, in Williams Lake, B.C., on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Supreme Court will not hear from St. Anne’s residential school survivors

Survivors have fought a years-long battle against Ottawa to release thousands of records

The Supreme Court of Canada has decided not to heara case of residential school survivors who have fought a years-long battle against Ottawa to release thousands of records.

The group of survivors from St. Anne’s residential school in northern Ontario had looked to the country’s highest court after spending the last decade fighting the federal government to hand over documents.

The Supreme court did not provide a reason dismissing the case, as is usual.

The survivors say the federal government is in breach of the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement because it withheld documentation of abuse when deciding upon their compensation.

The 2006 agreement between the federal government, residential school survivors, the Assembly of First Nations and churches governed what financial recompense survivors would receive.

Documentary evidence was supposed to help determine the payments made to those who suffered physical and sexual abuse while being forced to attend the church-run, government-funded institutions.

—Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

RELATED: What Pope Francis left out in his words of apology to residential school survivors

IndigenousLaw and justiceresidential schools

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Changes to Kitimat skyline on the horizon as LNG terminal comes online
Next story
UK’s Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority

Just Posted

There are now only two pay phones located in Abbotsford. Both can be found at the Abbotsford International Airport. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
End of an era: Only two pay phones remain in Abbotsford, both at YXX

A head-on collision occurred May 24, 2021 in the area of North Parallel Road and Whatcom Road in Abbotsford. A Surrey woman has now pleaded guilty in relation to the crash. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)
Surrey woman pleads guilty to impaired-driving head-on crash in Abbotsford

Biosecurity kits are on offer to attendees of Nov. 1 avian influenza info session in Chilliwack. (Vicky Bowes photo)
Small poultry flock owners invited to Chilliwack to get the goods on avian influenza outbreak

There is a winning Lotto Max ticket in the Mission-Kent area worth $1 million. The winning numbers were called on Tuesday (Oct. 18). (File Photo)
Winner Wanted: Million-dollar Lotto Max winner is somewhere in Mission, Kent