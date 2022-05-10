On May 10, a Summerland mural with a Truth and Reconciliation message was defaced by vandals. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

On May 10, a Summerland mural with a Truth and Reconciliation message was defaced by vandals. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland reconciliation mural vandalized

Mural at Summerland Secondary School had a Truth and Reconciliation message

Vandals have defaced a Summerland mural with a reconciliation theme.

The vandalism was noticed on Tuesday, May 10 in the late afternoon, and people on the Summerland Locals Helping Locals Facebook page were voicing their disgust with the action.

The mural was created on the wall of the tennis courts at Summerland Secondary School in the fall of 2021.

READ ALSO: Summerland mural has truth and reconciliation theme

The mural has the words “Every Child Matters” in English, French, Cree and Syilx. In addition, it contains hundreds of hand prints from students at the school and members of the community.

The mural was created around the time of the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, 2021.

The vandalism took the form of bright pink paint through the word “Child” as well as through words and symbols elsewhere on the mural.

Grade 12 students Emilia Tolnai, Madeline Carlson and Kira Nilson created the mural, with assistance from the high school’s leadership class.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SummerlandTruth and Reconciliation

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Man who killed his mother with an axe in Gibsons found not criminally responsible
Next story
TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident closes Hwy 7 in both directions near Seabird Island

Just Posted

(File)
TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident closes Hwy 7 in both directions near Seabird Island

Marcus Janzen has been elected the new chair of the board of Abbotsford Community Foundation, while Emily Anderson has been named a director. (Submitted photos)
New chair elected to board of Abbotsford Community Foundation

The watercolour paintings made by students at Upper Sumas Elementary were turned into greeting cards as part of the Planting Intergenerational Promises program. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
Grade 3 students at Abbotsford school bond with seniors over flowers

Abbotsford Senior grad and Chilliwack product Jalen Edwards has signed with the University of Regina Cougars men’s basketball program. (Regina Cougars graphic/Ben Lypka photo)
Abbotsford Senior grad, Chilliwack product Jalen Edwards signs with Regina Cougars