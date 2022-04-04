Abbotsford Police Department officers are on scene at St. John Brebeuf Regional School investigating a threat made on Monday (April 4) morning. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Police Department officers are on scene at St. John Brebeuf Regional School investigating a threat made on Monday (April 4) morning. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Students at Abbotsford’s St. John Brebeuf school evacuated after threat

All students reported as safe, Abbotsford Police Department on scene investigating

Students at Abbotsford’s St. John Brebeuf Regional Secondary School were evacuated to a nearby church following a threat made to the school on Monday (April 4) morning.

The school parking lot was blocked by a police vehicle and cones, and there appeared to be at least six Abbotsford Police Department vehicles on scene investigating.

According to an APD spokesperson, all the students are safe and cops remain on scene to investigate. The spokesperson also stated that an abundance of officers were called to the scene to be extra vigilant.

More to come.

RELATED: UPDATE: Police confirm incident at Abbotsford school was a bomb threat

abbotsfordAbby Schools

Previous story
B.C. premier tests positive for COVID-19 as vaccine card set to end

Just Posted

Abbotsford Police Department officers are on scene at St. John Brebeuf Regional School investigating a threat made on Monday (April 4) morning. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Students at Abbotsford’s St. John Brebeuf school evacuated after threat

Pier 21: The Musical came to Matsqui Centennial Auditorium in Abbotsford in February. (Submitted photo)
Streaming video of musical held in Abbotsford raises money for Ukraine

Abbotsford Police warn the public to practice awareness when walking alone, avoid using their phone or headphones and to report suspicious people or activity to them. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Police investigate early-morning sexual assault on Sunday

A curtain of rain hanging in front of Vancouver Island, seen from the base of the White Rock Pier in 2020. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Fraser Valley forecast: Some mid-week sunshine between bouts of rain