Students at Abbotsford’s St. John Brebeuf school evacuated after threat

All students reported as safe, Abbotsford Police Department on scene investigating

Abbotsford Police Department officers are on scene at St. John Brebeuf Regional School investigating a threat made on Monday (April 4) morning. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Students at Abbotsford’s St. John Brebeuf Regional Secondary School were evacuated to a nearby church following a threat made to the school on Monday (April 4) morning.

The school parking lot was blocked by a police vehicle and cones, and there appeared to be at least six Abbotsford Police Department vehicles on scene investigating.

According to an APD spokesperson, all the students are safe and cops remain on scene to investigate. The spokesperson also stated that an abundance of officers were called to the scene to be extra vigilant.

.@AbbyPoliceDept on scene at St. John Brebeuf in west #Abbotsford. Parking lot blocked off, waiting on details about why pic.twitter.com/mnZMOmPFw5 — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) April 4, 2022

More to come.

