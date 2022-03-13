Sts’ailes First Nation band members rescue cold mother and son lost in wilderness

Pair spent night in bush, became separated when son went seeking medical attention for mother

Band member of the Sts’ailes First Nation rescued a freezing mother and 12-year-old son who had become lost and seperated in the wilderness while hiking in the Chehalis delta area, according to the Kent Harrison Search and Rescue (SAR).

The two embarked on the hiking trip on Saturday morning, March 12, but became lost and had to spent the night in the bush, according to a SAR social media post.

Thankfully, they were able to light a fire. By dawn, the mother was in need of medication, so the boy went searching for their vehicle.

When he did not return, the mother crossed the waist-deep Chehalis River in an attempt to find her way out of the bush, eventually arriving at a residence of the Sts’ailes Reserve some two kilometres away from where she spent the night, SAR said.

Band members tended to the mother until parameics arrived.

And just as 13 SAR members with a police dog and hander were about to start searching for the boy, Sts’ailes band members found him “cold and wet” near the Chehalis River, according to the SAR post.

“Kent Harrison SAR would like to thank the Sts’ailes Band for their assistance with what could have been a tragic outcome,” said a Kent Harrison SAR social media post.

