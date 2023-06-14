Street-cleaning program for vulnerable people in Chilliwack gets $125,000 from province

Employment program at Ruth and Naomi’s gives street cleaning team ‘worth’ and ‘sense of pride,’ says rep

Minister of social development and poverty reduction, Sheila Malcolmson (left), chats with members of Ruth and Naomi's Downtown Chilliwack Street Team following a funding announcement in Chilliwack on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Vulnerable people who help clean the streets of Chilliwack will benefit from provincial funding that will expand an employment program run through a local shelter.

In an announcement on Tuesday (June 13) Sheila Malcolmson, minister of social development and poverty reduction, said that Ruth and Naomi’s Mission (RAN) is receiving $125,000 from the provincial government for its street cleaning pilot project. It’s the first funding announcement she’s had with a business improvement association.

“That really says something about partnerships here,” Malcolmson said.

The program, which offers employment to people in downtown Chilliwack who are unhoused and experiencing addiction, is a partnership with the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association (BIA) and RAN.

Ruth and Naomi’s Downtown Chilliwack Street Team will be picking up garbage four days a week instead of three thanks to $125,000 in provincial funding. The announcement to help expand the program was made on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The $125,000 will help expand the program from three days a week to four where members of RAN’s Downtown Chilliwack Street Team will be picking up trash Thursday to Sunday (formerly Friday to Sunday). The funding will also allow RAN to have a supervisor with the groups out cleaning the streets.

The Downtown Chilliwack Street Team launched in October 2021 with a grant from the City of Chilliwack. Since then, the team has been picking up trash every weekend as part of RAN’s peer support program. They are paid and supervised for the hours they put in to clean the streets, remove snow, clear catch basins and, most recently, empty cigarette-butt recycling containers, said Scott Gaglardi, RAN executive director.

“This is all part of the programming and supports we provide to help people who are currently housed in shelters to make some income, but even more importantly, to develop further employment skills and life skills that will prepare them for more permanent housing,” Gaglardi said.

Approximately 40 people living in the shelter have already participated with the Downtown Chilliwack Street Team, the majority of them unhoused and struggling with addiction.

Minister of social development and poverty reduction, Sheila Malcolmson (right) and Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent (left) chat with members of Ruth and Naomi’s Downtown Chilliwack Street Team following a funding announcement in Chilliwack on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

“We all want people unhoused and in addiction to get the wraparound supports and care they need to recover,” said Malcolmson. “We’re funding job creation for people sheltered at Ruth and Naomi’s Mission to support their community connection and recognition.”

Trevor McDonald, executive director with the BIA, helped to get the program going after realizing there was a need for garbage cleanup on weekends.

“With this program, they said they feel seen and recognized by the public for the work they are doing. That alone is a huge win,” McDonald said.

Downtown Chilliwack Street Team member Paul Larson said the feedback from the public has been uplifting.

“Every time we go out, there’s always a shout out from the car or across the street ‘Hey, you guys are doing a great job!’” Larson said.

Paul Larson, member of the Downtown Chilliwack Street Team, speaks with minister of social development and poverty reduction, Sheila Malcolmson, as executive director of Ruth and Naomi’s, Scott Gaglardi, listens during a funding announcement in Chilliwack on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Another member of the team shared how it has affected their life.

“This program gave me a sense of responsibility and accomplishment, and made me an overall better person humble and grateful. It has inspired me to get back to work and get on suboxone,” said Robin, whose name has been changed to protect their identity.

Ruth and Naomi’s Mission offers shelter to more than 100 people each night, providing rooms for 60 people stepping out of homelessness and into supportive housing, and helping 31 men and women in residential addiction recovery. Enhancing employment will help some of them rebuild their lives in a meaningful, dignified way.

“We believe in the inherent value and worth of every person, and have seen how the peer program is helping our guests grow in their self-confidence and esteem,” Gaglardi said. “Far beyond the obvious value of clean streets, we are seeing the program strengthen a sense of community in our city.”

Kimberlee Wood with RAN said the program gives the street cleaning team “worth” and a “sense of pride.”

“Watching them and watching their pride in giving back to Ruth and Naomi’s… you guys represent us so well,” Wood said, looking at the team. “You are what we want to do. We want to uplift people.”

Minister of social development and poverty reduction, Sheila Malcolmson (left), chats with members of Ruth and Naomi’s Downtown Chilliwack Street Team following a funding announcement in Chilliwack on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

