Store owner and passersby tackle suspect seen racking handgun near Surrey SkyTrain station

Metro Vancouver Transit Police arrest high-risk violent offender from Saskatchewan

Thanks to the help of some brave Surrey residents, a 36-year-old man considered a high-risk violent offender is under arrest after Transit Police say he was preparing to fire a handgun outside a busy convenience store.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say they were called on Feb. 24 just before noon about a man who was racking a handgun outside a store across the street from Surrey Central SkyTrain Station. Witnesses, including the convenience store owner, tackled the suspect after seeing the gun in his hand.

Once the suspect saw Metro Vancouver Transit Police officers arrive on scene, he broke free and took off running, Transit Police say. Following a brief chase, the suspect was arrested behind a neighbouring business.

A loaded Glock 19 handgun was recovered from inside his waistband, Transit Police say.

One officer was injured during the arrest and taken to hospital; he was released shortly after and is now recovering at home.

Kevin Richard Petit from Saskatchewan is charged with multiple firearms offences, including possession of a prohibited firearm. He has been remanded and remains in police custody.

Transit Police Constable Amanda Steed says although the situation was resolved quickly and without serious injury to anyone involved, officers don’t like seeing members of the public getting involved.

“Transit Police would never recommend that bystanders put themselves at risk,” she says. “We urge those who witness or who are in immediate danger, to call 911.”

For non-emergency police issues, text Transit Police directly and discreetly at 87-77-77- or call 604-515-8300.


