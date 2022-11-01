Stolen property listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace led police to a Fairfield Island home. (Black Press file photo)

Stolen property on Facebook Marketplace leads police to Chilliwack home

Police found stolen items, controlled substances and a loaded firearm at a Fairfield Island house

Chilliwack RCMP recovered stolen items and tacked on a drug bust after a suspect tried to move hot merchandise on Facebook.

A victim of theft called police when items that had been stolen from his home a month prior surfaced on Facebook Marketplace. An investigation led RCMP to an address in the 10,000 block of Fairbanks Crescent where they stopped two men who were leaving with stolen property and drugs.

Police got a search warrant for the home and discovered more stolen stuff along with controlled substances and a loaded firearm.

“This file showcases the great work being done by our front-line members and our specialized investigative support sections,” said Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Martin Godard. “Our various police units worked seamlessly to advance this investigation.”

The two men who were arrested were identified and released, but the investigation remains active and Godard said it’s a cautionary tale for home owners.

“Mark items of value with a unique identifier and keep a list of the serial numbers,” he said.

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
chilliwack facebook fraud RCMP

