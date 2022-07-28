Steve Pimm announces bid for Abbotsford city council

Candidate states that his 22 years of transportation experience will help city

Steve Pimm has announced his intention to run for Abbotsford city council.

Pimm, who grew up in Langley and has lived in Abbotford for the past decade, stated he has 22 years of experience in transportation including managing change in infrastructure, parking and accommodation to larger vehicles.

He added he will focus on ensuring an open and transparent local government that puts taxpayers and citizens first – not special interest groups or developers.

“I have always tried to work towards making a difference in my community, from helping out where I can to just chatting with random people to brighten their day,” he said. “I don’t see much transparency between the mayor, council and our community. I would change that by holding more open dialogue sessions with our citizens, returning the open mic sessions at the end of each council meeting, ensuring that the police board reflects our broader community and by reengaging our growers through the dike and drainage committee.”

Pimm said he believes the community deserves to feel more welcome to question the actions of the city and receive more direct answers.

Other changes Pimm would like to push for include: focus on including more sound dampening walls for neighbourhoods near the highway; an expanded casino near the Abbotsford International Airport to increase tax revenue and hotel usage and use the Red Lion hotel property to create more housing for seniors or veterans.

Pimm shared that he has also been involved with the St. John Ambulance, has been a blood donor and is a member of the Business Networking International group.

He can be contacted via email at pimm.steve@gmail.com.

abbotsfordMunicipal election