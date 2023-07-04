The Knox Mountain wildfire in Kelowna is now under control. The local state of emergency and evacuations have been rescinded. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

The Knox Mountain wildfire in Kelowna is now under control. The local state of emergency and evacuations have been rescinded. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

State of emergency, evacuations rescinded as Kelowna wildfire under control

The blaze reached 6.3 hectares in size

The Knox Mountain wildfire in Kelowna is now classified as under control.

BC Wildfire Services changed the status of the fire in the late afternoon on Monday, July 3.

Because the fire is unlikely to spread, the Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO) has rescinded the remaining evacuation alerts and the local state of emergency that was put in place on Saturday, July 1.

“While the fire is now under control, we would like to remind our residents that this is still an active fire and in areas the fire is no longer burning there are still potential hazards,” said Kelowna Fire Department Deputy Chief Sandra Follack. “We appreciate the public’s patience and for helping with firefighting efforts by remaining away from the areas of Knox Mountain Park that were part of the active fire as crews continue fire suppression efforts.”

The fire department will continue to remain on scene to manage hot spots that arise in the area.

While the fire is now under control, Knox Mountain will remain closed for now for public safety. After a wildfire, new hazards can appear, including sinkholes from burning tree roots. The City of Kelowna will be accessing the park on Tuesday, July 4 to identify hazards and determine the severity of damage to the park.

Because the park remains closed, the City is asking the public to stay away fire fighters and emergency responders can perform their duties.

The fire reached 6.3 hectares in size.

