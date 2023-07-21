Abbotsford and Mission are moving to Stage 2 water restrictions. (Black Press file photo)

Abbotsford and Mission are moving to Stage 2 water restrictions. (Black Press file photo)

Stage 2 water restrictions implemented in Abbotsford and Mission

Estimated that the region will have to enter Stage 3 restrictions on Aug. 4

The City of Abbotsford has announced that the Abbotsford Mission Water and Sewer Commission (AMWSC) is moving to Stage 2 Water Restrictions effective immediately and is encouraging all residents to do their part to conserve water.

The decision was announced on Friday (July 21) morning and was made in support of the provincial government’s direction to residents to conserve water due to worsening drought conditions across the province.

According to a press release from the City, the water levels in both Dickson Lake and Cannel Lake are significantly lower than seasonal norms and moving to Stage 2 Water Restrictions as a precautionary measure. This will help maintain a sustainable and reliable water supply and prevent the potential for shortages during periods of high demand in the region, such as drought and extreme heat.

Stage 2 restrictions limit lawn sprinkling in both communities to one day a week on weekend mornings only, but but still allows watering for plants and gardens, impermeable surfaces and vehicle washing with a hand-held container or hose with a spring-loaded shut-off device.

The AMWSC is also encouraging residents to follow simple water conservation tips such as letting their lawns go dormant, taking shorter showers, and turning off the tap while brushing teeth or washing dishes, in order to preserve the water supply for essential uses like drinking, cooking and cleaning.

Lower water levels predicted for the Fraser River and surrounding creeks and streams may also limit irrigation water supply in Matsqui and Sumas Prairies. Agriculture producers are encouraged to conserve water utilized through the irrigation ditching network by measures such as only irrigating in the evening, at night or in the early morning when the weather is cooler and not during the peak heat of the day as much moisture is lost to evaporation.

The release indicates that it’s likely that the region will go to Stage 3 restrictions by Aug. 4 and this will be in place until the end of October. Under Stage 3 restrictions, lawn, plant and garden watering is only permitted with a hose with a spring-loaded shut-off device or hand-held container. Use of sprinklers, filling pools, spas or ponds and impermeable surfaces and vehicle washing is prohibited, unless to comply with health and safety requirements.

For more information, visit ourwatermatters.ca.

