Stabbing in Pitt Meadows on Sunday morning

The stabbing victim, who was in the ambulance when this photo was taken, was transported to Royal Columbian Hospital. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)The stabbing victim, who was in the ambulance when this photo was taken, was transported to Royal Columbian Hospital. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
A police canine unit searched the scene. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)A police canine unit searched the scene. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

A man was stabbed in Pitt Meadows on Sunday morning.

Paramedics and Ridge Meadows RCMP officers were on the scene at 8:15 a.m., just east of Meadowtown Shopping Centre, near Golden Ears Way.

According to people on scene, the victim had suffered knife wounds. He was transported to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster. There was a dog team searching the area.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Staff Sgt. Michelle Luca confirmed there was an assault with a weapon, and the victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Luca said it appears to have been an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

Police are continuing their investigation.

More details as they become available.

