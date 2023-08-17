Spirit Halloween returning to Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre

Seasonal retailer will take over the former London Drugs location at Highstreet

The Spirit Halloween store is taking over the former London Drugs space at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Spirit Halloween will soon be haunting the former site of London Drugs at Highstreet Shopping Centre.

The seasonal retailer began setting up shop on the southeast corner of Highstreet earlier this week.

Spirit debuted at Highstreet last year, occupying the second floor space across from Marshall’s.

The store was formerly located at Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre, but that space is now the new home of London Drugs – who left both Highstreet and West Oaks earlier this year.

RELATED: London Drugs closing location at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre

Spirit Halloween has over 1,400 stores across North America and is considered the largest Halloween retailer on the continent.

The company originated in 1983 in New Jersey, but was then purchased by Spencer Gifts in 1999. When Spencer took it over, the company had 60 seasonal locations. The retailer utilizes vacant space and typically operate for 60 to 90 days, often opening in mid-August and closing up shop shortly after Halloween on Oct. 31.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the store.

An opening date and store hours have not yet been revealed.

abbotsfordHalloweenRetail