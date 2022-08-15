Spirit Halloween opens new Abbotsford location

It may still be more than two months till the spookiest day of the year, but Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre has the Halloween feel already.

The Spirit Halloween store officially opened over the weekend at the outdoor mall, and it can now be found inside the Marshalls building on the second floor at the northeast portion of the centre.

The store was formerly located at Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre, but they were forced to find a new home for 2022 due to preparations surrounding the arrival of London Drugs at that mall in the space Spirit Halloween occupied. London Drugs is expected to move from West Oaks Mall to Sevenoaks in early-2023.

The store is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Spirit Halloween has over 1,400 stores across North America and is considered the largest Halloween retailer on the continent.

The company originated in 1983 in New Jersey, but was then purchased by Spencer Gifts in 1999. When Spencer took it over, the company had 60 seasonal locations. The retailer utilizes vacant space and typically operate for 60 to 90 days, often opening in mid-August and closing up shop shortly after Halloween on Oct. 31.

The year 2022 is a particularly exciting year for the brand as The Spirit Halloween movie, which stars Christopher Lloyd and Rachel Leigh Cook, is set to release as a video-on-demand feature on Oct. 11.

Spirit Halloween stores can also be found in Surrey, Maple Ridge, Coquitlam, Richmond and Vancouver.

