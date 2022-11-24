Source of loud bang in Abbotsford a mystery – at least for now

A loud boom was reported from one side of Abbotsford to the other on Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 23). (Abbotsford News file photo)

The source of a loud bang that was heard across Abbotsford on Wednesday (Nov. 23) and shook houses has not yet been determined.

Dozens of posts filled community Facebook pages, with residents from one end of the city to the other saying they heard and felt the boom at about 12:30 p.m. There were no earthquakes in the region at that time.

“Heard on McMillan by the barn. My dog jumped right off the sidewalk,” one post stated.

“At Mill Lake when it happened. Everyone walking around me jumped,” stated another.

“For it to be felt so far away it has to have been something significant,” said another.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said the APD is aware of the reports of the loud bang, but did not know what had caused it nor had they been alerted by any other agency.

A 2016 Abbotsford News article following a similar incident indicated the source to be police in Whatcom County disposing of expired explosives.

In 2012, similar loud bangs that were reported in Abbotsford were traced back to the U.S. Air Force, which was doing testing with some form of explosives.

The Abbotsford News reached out by email to the Bellingham Police Department on Thursday (Nov. 24) to see if they can clear up the mystery, but has not yet heard back. With it being the US Thanksgiving, a response might not be imminent.



