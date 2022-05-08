An area on the Vancouver Convention Centre’s Pacific Terrace is cordoned off May 8 to protect a nesting mother goose. (Courtesy of the Vancouver Convention Centre)

An area on the Vancouver Convention Centre’s Pacific Terrace is cordoned off May 8 to protect a nesting mother goose. (Courtesy of the Vancouver Convention Centre)

Soon-to-be mother goose receiving VIP treatment at Vancouver Convention Centre

Staff cordoned off outdoor area, re-routed helicopter landing to protect goose on Mother’s Day

A nesting Canada goose will enjoy a safe Mother’s Day thanks to the efforts of a convention centre and helicopter company.

Staff at Vancouver’s Convention Centre first noticed the soon-to-be mother nesting near its Digital Orca sculpture on Friday (May 6). They jumped into action and cordoned off the mother’s concrete perch using belt stanchions.

Next, they reached out to Helijet and requested that the company re-route a helicopter that was set to land nearby for a charity event. The company happily complied, and the goose was thus named ‘Heli.’

Convention centre staff are now asking passerby to do their part and keep a safe distance from Heli.

If all goes well, there could be a band of fluffy yellow geese waddling around in the coming days or weeks.

READ ALSO: Canada goose from Vancouver Island makes it all the way to the Great Lakes

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GooseMother's DayVancouver

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
$45M sexual, reproductive health fund not yet released a year later: advocates
Next story
Fraser Valley forecast: Rainy conditions to continue all of next week

Just Posted

Veselka performing Isolation Volyn. Bob Friesen photo.
PHOTOS: Ukrainian Cultural Festival’s 25th anniversary at Mission’s Clarke Theatre

The annual Walk for Alzheimer’s returns to an in-person event at Gardner Park in Abbotsford on May 29 after having been held virtually in 2020 and 2021. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Walk for Alzheimer’s returns to in-person event in Abbotsford

Environment Canada forecasts rain or showers for the next seven days. (Pixabay)
Fraser Valley forecast: Rainy conditions to continue all of next week

(Dale Klippenstein/Abbotsford School District)
PHOTOS: Abbotsford students dazzle on stage at district-wide Nights of Music celebration