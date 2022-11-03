Just some of the 448 instruments and other music-related items to be auctioned by Able Auctions on Nov. 19. (Photo: ableauctions.ca)

Just some of the 448 instruments and other music-related items to be auctioned by Able Auctions on Nov. 19. (Photo: ableauctions.ca)

AUCTION

Someone in the Gulf Islands is auctioning off a ‘lifetime collection’ of musical instruments

The pandemic forced Able Auctions to hold all auctions online, and now they’ll stay there

It took a day to wrap up and truck out hundreds of musical instruments now stored in a Surrey warehouse ahead of an online auction.

At the seller’s house, an Able Auctions crew sorted and transported some unique and rare instruments including guitars, amps, microphones, horns, harps, banjos, drums, dulcimers, mixers, cases, xylophones — you name it, it’ll be auctioned on Nov. 19.

The “lifetime collection” is detailed in text and photos on ableauctions.ca, and it takes some time to scroll through the 448 items.

“It came from one gentleman out of his house on one of the Gulf Islands,” reported Jeremy Dodd, president of Able Auctions.

“He was buying from around the world and shipping it to this little island,” he added. “It’s quite a collection, and I imagine his shipping costs over the past 40 years were pretty high. That’s my guess, probably 40 years (of collecting the instruments).”

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

The auction company won’t name the seller, due to privacy concerns. “I imagine he wouldn’t be too hard to track down because he’s promoting it (the auction) quite a bit on his social media channels,” Dodd said.

A “preview” of all those instruments is planned Friday, Nov. 18, a day before the online auction.

The pandemic forced Able to hold all auctions online, where they’ll be forever more.

“All our auctions these days are 100 per cent online, but we have a preview day so people can view the items. It’s a COVID thing that won’t go back,” Dodd explained. “When those first public gathering restrictions were announced in March (of 2020), we basically switched the next day to 100 per cent online.”

Online is a much more efficient way of auctioning, he added.

“It’s become an online business with 100 per cent of our sales online, and it’s just so much easier to control the payment of product, the pickup of product,” Dodd said. “We now put a lot more effort into photographing and videoing products so people don’t have to attend the preview – some still do. Before the pandemic we were around 40 per cent online sales, and now we’re 100 per cent.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.-based researcher working to address global illegal wildlife trade
Next story
Man dies while serving time in Abbotsford prison for double murder

Just Posted

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun, shown here during his 2018 election-night win, chose not to seek re-election in October. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Flooding and a pandemic: Henry Braun reflects on his 8 years as Abbotsford mayor

Pacific Institution in Abbotsford
Man dies while serving time in Abbotsford prison for double murder

A Chilliwack doctor has been disciplined by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. (Stock photo by Marcelo Leal on Unsplash)
Chilliwack doctor suspended after sending inappropriate messages to patient

The Abbotsford Arts Council’s Anonymous Art Show opens at Kariton Gallery and online on Saturday, Nov. 5. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Anonymous Art Show raises funds for Abbotsford Arts Council