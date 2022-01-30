Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt

The snow is expected to intensify later in the afternoon as the air mass cools with the incoming system. (Black Press Media files)

A snowfall warning has been put into effect by Environment Canada for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

Snow is expected to start falling in the late afternoon and last until Monday morning, with nearly 20 centimetres expected.

Snow and rain are expected to fall at the Coquihalla summit by noon, but the snow is expected to intensify later in the afternoon as the air mass cools with the incoming system.

Heavy snow will then persist overnight, and into Monday morning, before easing into flurries.

Environment Canada warns the mountain weather can change suddenly, potentially causing hazardous driving conditions.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the warning says. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

RELATED: Rainfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Coquihalla HighwaySnow