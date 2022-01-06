Snow day: Abbotsford and Mission school districts cancel classes due to winter storm

Teaching staff and students to get Jan. 6 off as cold snap continues

Up to a foot of snow fell on the Fraser Valley overnight, as the cold snap continues to hit B.C. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Abbotsford and Mission school districts, along with almost every Lower Mainland school district, have cancelled classes for teachers and students today due to the winter conditions.

Just after 5 a.m., Jan. 6, the districts sent out notifications of the snow day via social media.

Due to the #BCstorm, all #AbbySchools will be CLOSED to staff + students for Jan. 6, 2022. Employees designated as winter services personnel are expected to report to work. If you cannot attend your regular place of work, please contact your supervisor. #Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/V8v2hI1NDY — Abbotsford Schools (@AbbotsfordSD) January 6, 2022

Thursday Jan 6: due to challenging road conditions and all around in-Hoth-pitable weather, #SD75 schools will be closed today. pic.twitter.com/6EGtcQZ1mR — Angus Wilson (@AngusSD75) January 6, 2022

A mix of rain, snow, freezing rain and heavy winds will be hitting the Lower Mainland from now until Friday, Environment Canada says in their winter storm warning. Up to a foot of snow fell on the Fraser Valley overnight, as the cold snap continues to hit B.C.

