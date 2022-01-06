Up to a foot of snow fell on the Fraser Valley overnight, as the cold snap continues to hit B.C. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Up to a foot of snow fell on the Fraser Valley overnight, as the cold snap continues to hit B.C. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Snow day: Abbotsford and Mission school districts cancel classes due to winter storm

Teaching staff and students to get Jan. 6 off as cold snap continues

Abbotsford and Mission school districts, along with almost every Lower Mainland school district, have cancelled classes for teachers and students today due to the winter conditions.

Just after 5 a.m., Jan. 6, the districts sent out notifications of the snow day via social media.

A mix of rain, snow, freezing rain and heavy winds will be hitting the Lower Mainland from now until Friday, Environment Canada says in their winter storm warning. Up to a foot of snow fell on the Fraser Valley overnight, as the cold snap continues to hit B.C.

